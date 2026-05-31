First Alert Weather: More afternoon showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies.
- It will be another hot and humid day with temperatures rising into the middle and upper 80s.
- Another round of heavy showers and some thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon and last into the evening.
- Heavy rain won’t occur everywhere, but where it does, a quick 1-2″ of rain is possible (isolated higher amounts).
- Localized flooding will be possible today wherever heavy rain repeatedly occurs.
- Less coverage of rain is expected on Monday, but a few afternoon storms are still likely, especially south of I-10.
- Tuesday afternoon will feature another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms.
- Unseasonably dry air will push into the area for the second half of the week, shutting off rain chances and dropping humidity.
- Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the 60s (maybe a few 50s for southeast Georgia!)
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86
- TONIGHT: A few showers and storms early. LOW: 73
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 73/91
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 70/89
- WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 70/83
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 65/83
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/85
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area