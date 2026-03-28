FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler Saturday with gusty winds developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Temperatures Saturday morning are in the upper 50s to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

A cold front positioned just north of our area as of 5 am is quickly moving southward. It will cross our region on Saturday.

Behind the front, strong onshore winds arrive with some gusts at the beaches above 40-45 mph. This will create very hazardous seas and surf.

The onshore winds will eventually usher in thick cloud cover all across the area. This will help lower temperatures in the afternoon into the 50s in some coastal locations.

Some drizzle or very light rain is possible in a few spots on Saturday.

Sunday will be windy again with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures inland will be slightly warmer.

A warming trend returns into next week with highs eventually returning to the middle 80s.

Aside from an isolated afternoon shower here and there, it’ll be a mainly dry week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and chilly. Some drizzle. HIGH: 67 falling into the 50s/low 60s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, some drizzle, windy. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Windy, mostly cloudy. 54/70 (low 60s at the beaches)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated inland shower. 57/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated afternoon shower. 59/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86

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