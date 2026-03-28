FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler Saturday with gusty winds developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Temperatures Saturday morning are in the upper 50s to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.
- A cold front positioned just north of our area as of 5 am is quickly moving southward. It will cross our region on Saturday.
- Behind the front, strong onshore winds arrive with some gusts at the beaches above 40-45 mph. This will create very hazardous seas and surf.
- The onshore winds will eventually usher in thick cloud cover all across the area. This will help lower temperatures in the afternoon into the 50s in some coastal locations.
- Some drizzle or very light rain is possible in a few spots on Saturday.
- Sunday will be windy again with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures inland will be slightly warmer.
- A warming trend returns into next week with highs eventually returning to the middle 80s.
- Aside from an isolated afternoon shower here and there, it’ll be a mainly dry week.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and chilly. Some drizzle. HIGH: 67 falling into the 50s/low 60s in the afternoon.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, some drizzle, windy. LOW: 54
SUNDAY: Windy, mostly cloudy. 54/70 (low 60s at the beaches)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated inland shower. 57/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated afternoon shower. 59/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
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