First Alert Weather: Muggy morning with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s and areas of patchy fog.
- Any fog will clear by mid-morning.
- Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s, even at the beaches.
- Many dry hours are expected today, but there will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon.
- Storm hazards today are heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. An isolated stronger storm is possible.
- Scattered showers and a few embedded storms will be here again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- We dry out by Thursday and into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower/storm early. LOW: 68
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, cooler. 68/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/91
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