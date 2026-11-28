Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is chilly with 40s in southeast Georgia and upper 40s-low 50s across northeast Florida.

Today will be cool with highs in the 60s and filtered sunshine. Abundant high-level clouds are expected across the region this weekend.

Clouds will continue to move overhead Sunday, keeping temperatures in the 60s.

Jags game looks great with cloudy skies, dry weather, and temperatures in the 60s.

Scattered showers will move into the area late tomorrow evening from the west ahead of an approaching cold front.

A few showers will move across the area Monday with a passing front.

A warming trend will take place next week with highs approaching 80 degrees by Friday.

Monday is the final day of the hurricane season.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 28, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. LOW: 47 (50s toward the coast)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. 47/68

MONDAY: A few showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. 54/66

TUESDAY: Isolated shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. 47/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 53/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/76

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 57/79

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood