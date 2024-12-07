Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weekend with chilly mornings

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Nice weekend with chilly mornings First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your weekend forecast.
Another inland freeze is ongoing this morning with 20s and 30s inland and low 40s along the Atlantic coast.

  • We’ll have full sunshine today and high temperatures on either side of 60 degrees.
  • Another chilly night tonight with clear skies and little/no wind. In the 30s with areas of inland frost by dawn Sunday.
  • A warm-up begins Sunday with highs near 70, approaching 80 by Tuesday ahead of rain Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with inland frost/light freeze. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 35/70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 60/78

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. 61/71

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy, cooler. 39/58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 36/64

