First Alert Weather: Off-and-on weekend showers ahead of Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says showers have been streaming onshore today.

It hasn’t rained everywhere but there have been locally heavy downpours.

Short-range forecasts indicate more rain overnight & early Sunday morning.

Plan on rain for the Jags game.

Off-and-on showers continue through Monday, we may have a little more sun on Monday compared to the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet and windy with really rough conditions at our beaches.

The center of Milton is forecast to track south of the local area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see locally heavy rain, especially near and east of Hwy 301.

Rainfall forecasts currently show 5+” of rain for the metro and spots south and east of Jax.

We could see sustained winds 30-40 mph, with gusts even higher.

Seas/surf will build during the next few days and will peak around 10-15 feet on Wednesday.

We’re also tracking the potential for storm surge at the coast/St. Johns River with tidal flooding.

Lots of specifics still have to be worked out – stay tuned for forecast adjustments.

When Milton exits the coast, we stay windy but we turn sunny and cooler to end the week.

Elsewhere in the tropic, Kirk is a hurricane, and Leslie is a hurricane. Neither are going to impact the U.S.

A tropical wave is about to leave Africa, we’ll watch in the long term.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Off-and-On Showers. High: 80

MON: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 70/82

TUE: Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers. 69/79

WED: Milton. Cloudy & Windy, Scattered Showers. 73/78

THU: Turning Sunny, Windy. 64/78

FRI: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. 60/76

SAT: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 62/78

