First Alert Weather: Onshore winds lighten, and skies brighten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another breezy day with showers here and there
- We still can’t rule out a shower or two this evening, mainly south of I-10
- Friday looks drier with a tad more sunshine, especially in the afternoon
- There may still be a brief shower near the coast, but rain looks less and less
- Then this weekend is dry start to finish
- Temps get back up to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon
- Waves at the beach will gradually come down the next few days
- Onshore winds continue, so we’ll still have a Moderate to High rip current risk
- The days stay dry for most (if not all) of next week
- Temperatures steadily warm to near 90 degrees by late week
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 59
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Mild, Brief Shower. High: 77
- SAT: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 57/79
- SUN: Mostly Sunny. 57/80
- MON: Mostly Sunny. 58/81
- TUE: Mostly Sunny. 61/84
- WED: Mostly Sunny. 61/86
- THU: Partly Sunny & Hot. 62/88
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