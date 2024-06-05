First Alert Weather: Rain for some local neighborhoods on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking some scattered rain and storms producing brief but heavy downpours.

A small funnel cloud occurred briefly near the Jacksonville International Airport a little after 4 p.m. You can see this on Buresh’s X account, formally known as Twitter.

Some areas will get a quick half inch to inch of rain but others will see nothing at all.

Storms are moving rather slowly, east to southeast.

Buresh said the first rain of consequence will be in 11 days, from I-95 to the beaches, but first rain of consequence for 3 to 4 weeks will be west of Highway 301.

Storms will be caused by the heating of the day and sea breezes.

