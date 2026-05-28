First Alert Weather: Rain and storms increasing in coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy.

The morning commute will be dry for Jacksonville.

A few showers are possible along I-75 .

Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.

A few showers will initiate west of Jacksonville between 1 and 2 p.m. this afternoon and begin moving east.

Showers and storms will be arriving in the metro Jacksonville area between 2 and 5 p.m.

Storms make it all the way to the beaches this afternoon and into the early evening.

Heavy rain, lightning, and a few gusty winds are the main threats.

Scattered storms continue tomorrow and into the weekend.

Some neighborhoods will see 3- 6+ inches of rain over the next 5 - 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering showers. LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86

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