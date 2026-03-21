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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Return of the 80s over the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend, Chance for rain next week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking a warm weekend and rain next week.
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Waking up to the 40s and 50s across the area with some patchy fog.
  • It is going to warm up on Saturday with a sunny sky. Temperatures will be in the low 80s all the way to the beaches. 
  • HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK at the beaches through the weekend. 
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool Saturday night with temperatures dipping down into the mid 50s. Patchy fog will develop again overnight. 
  • Warm weather sticks around Sunday and Monday. It’ll be breezy and mostly sunny. 
  • Chance for a few showers on Tuesday and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Tuesday. 
  • Isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. 
  • We will start to warm up again on Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 80s.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as cool. LOW: 55

SUN: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 87(Record: 90-1935)

MON: Mostly sunny and breezy. 58/87 (Record: 91- 1935)

TUE: Cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/69

WED: A few showers and thunderstorms. 57/73

THURS: Partly to mostly cloudy. 57/82

FRI: Mostly sunny and warmer. 59/85

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