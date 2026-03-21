FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Return of the 80s over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Waking up to the 40s and 50s across the area with some patchy fog.

It is going to warm up on Saturday with a sunny sky. Temperatures will be in the low 80s all the way to the beaches.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK at the beaches through the weekend.

at the beaches through the weekend. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool Saturday night with temperatures dipping down into the mid 50s. Patchy fog will develop again overnight.

Warm weather sticks around Sunday and Monday. It’ll be breezy and mostly sunny.

Chance for a few showers on Tuesday and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Tuesday.

Isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.

We will start to warm up again on Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 80s.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as cool. LOW: 55

SUN: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 87(Record: 90-1935)

MON: Mostly sunny and breezy. 58/87 (Record: 91- 1935)

TUE: Cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/69

WED: A few showers and thunderstorms. 57/73

THURS: Partly to mostly cloudy. 57/82

FRI: Mostly sunny and warmer. 59/85

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