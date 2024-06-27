First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and high humidity into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered showers and storms that will end early Thursday evening. It will be a very humid night.

For Friday, scattered storms will develop by midday west of Jacksonville then move rather quickly eastward through the afternoon reaching the beaches by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Storms become a little more widely scattered, mainly later into the afternoon, evening and over the weekend.

It will be hot with afternoon temperatures reaching the 90s each day. the feel-like temperatures are expected to be between 100 and 107 degrees.

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking a strong tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic that may be either tropical storm or hurricane “Beryl” when it reaches the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean by early next week.

RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds & sun with scattered showers & storms moving east.

THE TROPICS: (1) a tropical wave moving into Western Caribbean has *some* potential for slow development over the weekend but a lot of land interaction & stays far from Florida. (2) A wave over the Central Atlantic has high potential for development upon approach to – then through – the Caribbean – by early next week - looks like it stays well south of Florida… (3) Another tropical wave is moving west off of Africa

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday/afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon & t’storms. High: 95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 95

