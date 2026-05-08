First Alert Weather: Smoky skies to start, increase in showers/storms for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry and smoky morning commute.

Wildfire smoke from Lafayette County, FL will continue to be draped across NE Florida this morning until the breeze picks up out of the N/NE by midmorning.

The air quality in NE Florida where there is smoke, will be “unhealthy” for sensitive groups this morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible today.

The bulk of any rain/storms this afternoon should be south and west of Jacksonville as a front moves in that direction.

Scattered showers and storms will return tonight/overnight for parts of SE Georgia.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day Weekend.

TODAY: Smoky skies early, Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially south and west of JAX. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. SE Georgia shower/storm. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/86

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 67/88

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/ storms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/88

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 8, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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