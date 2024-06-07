First Alert Weather: Toasty weekend before much-needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boy, it’s hot again.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma said the threat of storms is isolated again today. The best shot of rain will be if you live near or south of I-10.

This weekend will be very hot -- nearing 100 degrees in some sports on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will still feel like 100-plus degrees.

A few storms will build on Tuesday and better chances for storms will move each day after.

Moisture will be surging up from the Gulf of Mexico so there will be some locally heavy rain.

Temperatures go down, but only to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will still be very humid.

As for the tropics, there are no active storms and no areas of concern.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 95 (Record: 99 – 1993)

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 72/99 (Record: 101 – 1872)

MON: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower Late. 73/97 (Record: 100 – 1954)

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/94

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 72/90

THU: Scattered Storms. 73/89

FRI: Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/88

