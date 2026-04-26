First Alert Weather: Tracking a brief cool-down before more rain relief

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday’s been a lot like Saturday - very warm to start with clouds and spotty showers

Onshore winds surge in tonight, cooling our temperatures and roughing up the beaches

Monday will be 10-20 degrees cooler than today

It’s a dry start to the week as temperatures get back to near 90 by Wednesday

A storm system moves across the area Thursday, bringing a few showers and storms

Long-range indications show another storm system next weekend

With the rain chances, humidity will naturally increase

Wildfire danger will still remain elevated on breezy days and days with no rain

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TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Turning Windy. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Windy & Cooler. High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warmer. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 62/89

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/87

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 60/80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 61/81

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 60/80

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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