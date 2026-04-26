First Alert Weather: Tracking a brief cool-down before more rain relief

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday’s been a lot like Saturday - very warm to start with clouds and spotty showers
- Onshore winds surge in tonight, cooling our temperatures and roughing up the beaches
- Monday will be 10-20 degrees cooler than today
- It’s a dry start to the week as temperatures get back to near 90 by Wednesday
- A storm system moves across the area Thursday, bringing a few showers and storms
- Long-range indications show another storm system next weekend
- With the rain chances, humidity will naturally increase
- Wildfire danger will still remain elevated on breezy days and days with no rain
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Turning Windy. Low: 63
TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Windy & Cooler. High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warmer. 59/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 62/89
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/87
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 60/80
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 61/81
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 60/80
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