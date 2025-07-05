First Alert Weather: Tracking Chantal and sea breeze storms returning

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Onshore winds have brought spotty showers here and there during the day today

We also have a HIGH rip current risk with rough surf at the beaches

Rain will mostly shift inland this evening and taper off tonight

The winds change direction tomorrow, calming things down at the beach

We’ll see some rain & storms, but not a lot

The best chance to see heavy rain will be along & south of I-10

We have rain & storms in the forecast each day into next week

But it doesn’t look like a ton of rain

There isn’t one day that’s really sticking out to me as super wet & stormy

Temps do warm up above average, between 92-95 each day

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Chantal was upgraded this morning, becoming the third named storm of the season

It’s 200 miles NE of Jacksonville, tracking toward the Carolinas

Landfall will happen Sunday, then it will move inland and weaken

Locally, rough seas and surf continue Saturday evening

Then Chantal moves too far away, and we’ll see offshore winds & calmer beaches on Sunday

There are no other local impacts from Chantal - the rain we’re seeing is not directly from Chantal

There are no other areas to watch in the tropics

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 94

MON: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 72/95

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/93

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

