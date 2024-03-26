First Alert Weather: Tracking mid-week showers & storms, flooding potential

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rain is headed to the Jacksonville area on Wednesday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says you can expect:

Tuesday has been a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and temps near 80.

Tuesday night will be quiet and mild. We may have an isolated shower move into Southeast Georgia during the overnight hours.

Wednesday turns wet. The morning commute looks OK for Interstate 95 but rain/storms move in during the day.

There may be some localized flooding north and west of Jacksonville.

Rain amounts will total 1-2″ north and west of Jacksonville, closer to 0.5-1″ for the metro Jacksonville area.

A few showers linger Thursday morning, could be wet for the commute

There’s sunshine on Thursday afternoon, then we move into a dry pattern, including for Easter Weekend.

