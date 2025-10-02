First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and rough beach conditions

The First Alert Weather Team says to keep an umbrella nearby as rain blows through the area. A “local nor’easter” will howl now all the way through the weekend.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- A “local nor’easter” will howl now all the way through the weekend.
- Expect bands of heavy rain at times and gusty winds. Rain will be heaviest closer to the coast, with as much as
- 2-4”, locally
- 5”+ from I-95 to the beaches
- 1-3” Highway 301 to I-95
- and generally an inch or less, locally 1-2” west of Highway 301.
- Poor beach conditions with wind gusts of 30+ mph, rough seas and surf, a high rip current risk and some beach erosion.
- Some flooding will occur at times of high tide for the beaches, intracoastal, St. Johns River and its tributaries.
- Temperatures will remain mild but with high humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Tropics
- Humberto and Imelda have become post-tropical ocean storms.
- Low pressure near Fl. will not likely develop much due to proximity to land + some shear.
- A tropical wave moving west off Africa has some potential for gradual development.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers at times. Low: 71
- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers… windy. High: 82
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds & showers, breezy. Low: 70
- SATURDAY: Windy with showers at times, tropical-like downpours. High: 82
- SUNDAY: Windy with heavy showers at times. 72/80
- MONDAY: Clouds & scattered showers, breezy. 72/82
- TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers. 71/85
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/84
