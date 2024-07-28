First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend as we keep an eye on the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking the weather.

Rain was sparse today for the Metro, the heaviest stuff has been well inland. The only rain in the area as of 5:30 PM is west of Hwy 301 near I-75.

It’s pretty pleasant outside but a bit breezy especially near the coast.

Onshore winds continue tonight and tomorrow, so we may have an isolated shower at the beach overnight.

Rain & storms will be moving inland again on Monday, but a few showers may crank after sunset near Hwy 301.

Storm threat gradually increases by late week with offshore winds. Those west winds will push our temps back up in the mid-90s mid to late week.

Our local weather next weekend depends a little on the tropics.

We’re watching the Atlantic for development later this week. Currently, the area to watch is almost nothing.

Forecasts bring this disturbance up near the Caribbean and the Bahamas mid-week.

Long-range tracks vary widely in distance and strength from the Gulf of Mexico to the Western Atlantic and from a weak disturbance to a hurricane.

There’s a lot we don’t know, and we won’t know a lot until this disturbance gets more organized.

The position of the storm will have an impact on our local weather.

The next name up on the list is “Debby.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Sprinkle at the Beach. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Inland Shower. High: 92

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/94

WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/94

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/96

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/95

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

