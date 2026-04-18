First Alert Weather: Very warm, dry weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry with near record highs this weekend. Temps. will top out in the lower 90s Saturday & 80s to near 90 Sunday.

A cold front late Sunday will bring cooler air to SE Ga. in the afternoon & NE Fl. Sunday night. While a sprinkle or light shower will be possible, no significant rain is expected so the very high to extreme wildfire danger will persist through the weekend into next week with no significant rain through at least next week.

Breezy winds with the front Sunday afternoon & evening will be an extra concern for wildfires.

With gusty winds, highs Monday will only be in the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Slow warming for the rest of the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 (record=94/1967)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89 (record=92/1995)… a brief sprinkle or light shower late day/early evening.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 55/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/84

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