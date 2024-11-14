FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoon before cold front ushers in much cooler air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast.

It will be a warm day with near record highs.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s inland and about 80 at the coast.

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

A few morning showers in SE Georgia today.

A few evening showers ahead of the cold front tonight for NE Florida

Friday is cooler with the 50s in the morning and lower to mid 70s in the afternoon.

The 40s arrive inland by Saturday and Sunday morning (50s at coast).

TROPICS:

Sara is developing over the Western Caribbean and is forecast to move into Central America then the Yucatan Peninsula into the weekend.

It’s possible Sara will then emerge over the Gulf of Mexico and possibly impact Florida by Wednesday but changes in the forecast and exact details are uncertain.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 (Record: 84 - 1993/2008)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Evening shower. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Breezy. 58/74

SATURDAY: Sunny. 49/73

SUNDAY: Sunny. 46/74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 56/79

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy with showers. 65/77 (Possible “Sara” influences)

