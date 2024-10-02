First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon with winds shifting, cooler weekend ahead

Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in NE Florida and SE Georgia. Winds will shift from the northeast by late morning into the afternoon.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Expect isolated showers tomorrow, and we’ll stay warm through the end of the work week. Scattered showers will arrive Friday and continue into the weekend.

A cloudy, breezy weekend is ahead, with cooler temperatures as highs dip into the low 80s and showers drift in from the Atlantic.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Kirk will turn northward and pose no threat to land. Another tropical wave will likely develop behind Kirk but stay out at sea. We are monitoring the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for possible long-term, gradual development.

More details in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, and warm. It’s not as humid. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers at the coast. 72/87

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers. Breezy. 73/86

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 72/82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 73/83

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 69/82

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.