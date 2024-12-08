First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures through the start of the week ahead of rain and colder temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a beautiful and warm afternoon, the First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will not be too chilly overnight.

Cloud cover and winds shifting out of the south keep us mild and in the upper 40s to start off Monday (50s at the beaches).

More clouds around tomorrow and it stays warm. It’ll be in the upper 70s Monday afternoon.

Another dry and warm day on Tuesday with temps nearing 80°.

A cold front moves through Wednesday bringing rain and then colder temperatures.

Showers and a few thunderstorms (especially for SE Georgia) through the morning/afternoon before drying out Wednesday PM.

It’ll be much colder by Thursday morning with temperatures back in the mid 30s. Inland frost/freeze.

Here’s a look at your 7-day weekend:

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Increasing clouds. LOW: 50

TOMORROW: Cloudy and warm. HIGH: 77

TUESDAY: Cloudy and warm. 57/78

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Getting colder and breezy through the evening. 61/68

THURSDAY: Much colder. Sunny and breezy. 35/58

FRIDAY: Onshore winds. Partly cloudy 39/64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated coastal showers possible. 50/65

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. 56/68

