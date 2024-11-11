First Alert Weather: A warm Veterans Day

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s.

It will be another warm day in the low to middle 80s with a brief shower possible

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

A few cold fronts over this week will usher in cooler and drier weather.

TROPICS:

Rafael is no more.

We will watch the Western Caribbean for potential long term development.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower. HIGH: 84 (Record: 87 – 1986)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 66/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 64/78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower. 61/78

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/74

SATURDAY: Sunny. 52/76

SUNDAY: Sunny. 50/78

