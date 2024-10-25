First Alert Weather: Warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to be a warm weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

Mostly clear skies this evening

Dry

Some inland fog develops overnight/early Saturday morning

Lower to mid 80s the next few afternoons

50s/60s in the morning

Low rip current risk tomorrow

Jags game will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the lower to mid 80s Sunday

As for the tropics, there are no areas of the concern at the moment. The First Alert Weather Team will watch the Central and Western Caribbean in the long range near or just after Halloween.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some fog developing. LOW: 62

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 86 (Record: 89 - 2010)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/83

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 64/76

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 64/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 65/78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 65/80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 65/81

