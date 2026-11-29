Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is cool, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with spotty light rain across the area. No accumulation is expected with this activity.
- Temperatures will be warmer today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will rise into the middle and upper 60s across Jacksonville, with a few locations south of Jax reaching 70 degrees.
- The Jags game still looks mostly cloudy, mild, with temperatures warming through the 60s, and dry. Light rain early this morning should shift northward into Georgia as the day progresses.
- The cold front will sweep through the area tonight with a band of heavier showers and gusty winds overnight.
- Roads will be wet Monday morning, but rain amounts will be light, less than 0.25″.
- Temperatures will cool following the front Monday, falling into the 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.
- A warming trend begins Tuesday, with highs in the 80s by Friday.
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TROPICS:
- None. Hurricane season ends tomorrow.
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TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some light morning showers, warmer. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Breezy with a few showers. LOW: 57
MONDAY: A few showers early, then mostly cloudy and cool. 57/66
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 47/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/70
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/76
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, shower late. 60/82
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 67/78
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood