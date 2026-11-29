Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is cool, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with spotty light rain across the area. No accumulation is expected with this activity.

Temperatures will be warmer today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will rise into the middle and upper 60s across Jacksonville, with a few locations south of Jax reaching 70 degrees.

The Jags game still looks mostly cloudy, mild, with temperatures warming through the 60s, and dry. Light rain early this morning should shift northward into Georgia as the day progresses.

The cold front will sweep through the area tonight with a band of heavier showers and gusty winds overnight.

Roads will be wet Monday morning, but rain amounts will be light, less than 0.25″.

Temperatures will cool following the front Monday, falling into the 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, with highs in the 80s by Friday.

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TROPICS:

None. Hurricane season ends tomorrow.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 29, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some light morning showers, warmer. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Breezy with a few showers. LOW: 57

MONDAY: A few showers early, then mostly cloudy and cool. 57/66

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 47/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 56/76

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, shower late. 60/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 67/78

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood