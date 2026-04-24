First Alert Weather: Warming trend with a very high wildfire risk, isolated weekend showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry morning commute.

Calm winds will allow any wildfire smoke to settle to the surface through mid-morning.

Still a very high wildfire risk today for NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Highs in the upper 70s at the coast and mid to upper 80s well inland.

Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SW at 5 -15 mph.

Winds will switch to the southeast once the sea breeze rolls inland between 1 and 3 pm for Jacksonville.



Winds will pick up with the sea breeze between 3 and 4 pm for Brantley County in SE Georgia (wildfire).

Some smoke from wildfire smoke across inland areas today.

The long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated showers over the weekend and early next week.

Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice.

TODAY: Some patchy smoke early. Turning partly cloudy and dry. High: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 62/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 61/88

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 63/80

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 67/90

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