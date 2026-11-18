JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered showers across NE Florida this morning leaving wet roads for the AM commute.

Scattered on-and-off rain again today.

Some neighborhoods saw 1 - 1.5+ inches of rain yesterday

Scattered showers continue this evening.

1-2 inches of rain are possible along the NE Florida coast to I-95 over the next 24 hours.

Additional rain totals through Saturday could exceed 4 - 7 inches closer the coast.



2 - 4 inches from I-95 to Highway 301





1 - 2 inches from Highway 301 to I-75



Some flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain over the next several days.

Highs today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Breezy onshore winds linger for a few days.

Rough beach/ocean conditions setup and persist for this week.

TROPICS:

Low pressure is expected to form offshore later this week, partially keeping our rain chances high along the coast through Saturday.

The low will initially be non-tropical in nature but could acquire some tropical characteristics as it pulls away from our region by the weekend. Either way, rough seas and surf will continue with gusty onshore winds and bands of rain this week.

Kyle is the next name on the hurricane list.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

Tracking the Tropics: November 18, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a few heavy closer to the coast. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. 63/73

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 62/73

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially at the coast. Breezy. 63/70

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 59/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/75

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/73

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 18, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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