Local

First Alert Weather: Wet and stormy start to the work week

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 14 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Showers and storms are tracking across the area this afternoon
  • One band of storms brought some spots in Duval/Clay/St. Johns 0.5-1″ of rain
  • Another broken line of storms west of Lake City and Waycross is pushing eastbound
  • We may see that rain make it to I-95 and the beaches
  • But for the most part, rain will wind down around sunset
  • Monday’s the latest hot and humid day with some rain
  • There will be storms into the evening and potentially lingering past sunset
  • Tuesday may see a slight decrease in rain coverage compared to Monday
  • Starting on Wednesday, the rain coverage drops a bit through the weekend
  • But there will still be storms each day with plenty of heat and humidity

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Inland showers/storms ending, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, June 14 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, June 14 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News