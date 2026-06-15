First Alert Weather: Wet and stormy start to the work week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Showers and storms are tracking across the area this afternoon

One band of storms brought some spots in Duval/Clay/St. Johns 0.5-1″ of rain

Another broken line of storms west of Lake City and Waycross is pushing eastbound

We may see that rain make it to I-95 and the beaches

But for the most part, rain will wind down around sunset

Monday’s the latest hot and humid day with some rain

There will be storms into the evening and potentially lingering past sunset

Tuesday may see a slight decrease in rain coverage compared to Monday

Starting on Wednesday, the rain coverage drops a bit through the weekend

But there will still be storms each day with plenty of heat and humidity

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TONIGHT: Inland showers/storms ending, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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