First Alert Weather: Wet and stormy start to the work week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Showers and storms are tracking across the area this afternoon
- One band of storms brought some spots in Duval/Clay/St. Johns 0.5-1″ of rain
- Another broken line of storms west of Lake City and Waycross is pushing eastbound
- We may see that rain make it to I-95 and the beaches
- But for the most part, rain will wind down around sunset
- Monday’s the latest hot and humid day with some rain
- There will be storms into the evening and potentially lingering past sunset
- Tuesday may see a slight decrease in rain coverage compared to Monday
- Starting on Wednesday, the rain coverage drops a bit through the weekend
- But there will still be storms each day with plenty of heat and humidity
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Inland showers/storms ending, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 93
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/93
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91
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