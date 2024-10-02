First Alert Weather: Wind shift, cooler temps., and some rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Thursday will still be very warm but a surge of winds off the Atlantic will bring cooler late afternoon temps. along with a few showers.

Rain chances increase along with a gusty breezy Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a high rip current risk at area beaches.

In the tropics, there is one named storm – “Kirk.” It will turn northward as a powerful hurricane – no threat to land.

T.D. #13 will soon be “Leslie” over the Eastern Atlantic but will also turn north early on. Watching the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico for possible long-range, gradual development but *present* indications are that this will not become a big storm.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny at coast… partly sunny inland with temps. in the mid 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, rather breezy… with scattered showers. High: 86

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, quite breezy, scattered showers. High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High: 81

THE TROPICS: Kirk & soon to be Leslie are over the Eastern Atlantic & won’t be able to make it across the Atlantic. A tropical disturbance over the Western Caribbean may gradually develop over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into next week but does not – at this time – appear to have the potential to be a major system. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

