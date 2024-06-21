First Alert Weather: Windy, showers at times as disturbance approaches local area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking the disturbance spinning about 100 miles east/northeast of Jacksonville. It’s currently moving west/northwest.

The disturbance is showing up nicely on satellite imagery.

There is still a chance the “spin” gets upgraded to a tropical depression before landfall which looks to be Friday night between 8 p.m. and midnight, north of Jacksonville and not too far from Brunswick.

Whether a depression or not, the impacts for Jacksonville/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia remain the same -- windy, showers at times, humid, and rip currents at area beaches.

The disturbance will weaken later tonight and Saturday over land.

The weekend will go back to hot and humid but with a good chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms -- some heavy downpours and many spots will receive more rain over the weekend than today. Highs will reach 90 to 95 degrees with feel-like temperatures of 100 to 105.

Over the next five days, we should see the heaviest rain since at least April.

