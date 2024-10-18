First Alert Weather: Windy, mild weekend with brief showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says gusty winds and brief showers moving off the Atlantic will dominate the weather pattern through the weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Showers will be brief and favor Duval, St. Johns, Clay and Putnam Co. Winds will be especially gusty along the St. Johns River, intracoastal amd beaches where there will be a high rip current risk.

As for the tropics, there are two areas to track: (1) Disturbance may briefly become tropical storm “Nadine” before moving into Belize with gusty winds and heavy rain for Central America. No impacts to the U.S. (2) A tropical wave will bring some wind/rain squall to Puerto Rico tonight & Hispaniola over the weekend but significant development is not expected – no impact to the Lower 48 of the U.S. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam Co… temps. in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, brief shower. High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. High: 78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. High: 79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 79

THE TROPICS: A disturbance (PTC #15) may briefly become tropical storm “Nadine” before moving into Belize Saturday with heavy rain & gusty winds. Tropical wave moving near Puerto Rico tonight, Hispaniola tomorrow will bring some squalls but no significant development. No impacts from either system for the U.S. Lower 48. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

