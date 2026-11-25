JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there are widespread low clouds with gusty winds for any early travel plans.
- Scattered showers will likely move in from south to north this morning, especially along and east of I-95.
- Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.
- Gusts of wind will come down just a bit through the day.
- Still breezy north winds at 10-20 mph.
- A lull in the rain will occur this afternoon with more rain arriving tonight and overnight.
- Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.
- An isolated early morning shower is possible tomorrow.
- Most neighborhoods will remain dry
- Thanksgiving Day will feature clouds that try to break up and give way to some sun in the afternoon.
- Highs tomorrow only in the lower 60s with breezy offshore winds at 10-20 mph.
- After Thanksgiving, mornings will drop to the 40s in Jacksonville and lower to mid 60s in the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Windy, cloudy, and cool. Scattered showers developing, especially near the coast. HIGH: 63
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered showers. LOW: 53
THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some afternoon sun. 53/62
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. 42/63
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 41/63
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 42/68
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 54/69
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/69
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