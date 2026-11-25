JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there are widespread low clouds with gusty winds for any early travel plans.

Scattered showers will likely move in from south to north this morning, especially along and east of I-95.

Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.

Gusts of wind will come down just a bit through the day.

Still breezy north winds at 10-20 mph.

A lull in the rain will occur this afternoon with more rain arriving tonight and overnight.

Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.

An isolated early morning shower is possible tomorrow.

Most neighborhoods will remain dry

Thanksgiving Day will feature clouds that try to break up and give way to some sun in the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow only in the lower 60s with breezy offshore winds at 10-20 mph.

After Thanksgiving, mornings will drop to the 40s in Jacksonville and lower to mid 60s in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: November 25, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Windy, cloudy, and cool. Scattered showers developing, especially near the coast. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered showers. LOW: 53

THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some afternoon sun. 53/62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. 42/63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 41/63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 42/68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 54/69

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/69

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 25, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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