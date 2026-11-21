JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers has cleared more than 10,000 criminal cases across Northeast Florida since the organization was established in 2002.

The Jacksonville-based organization announced the milestone, marking more than two decades of public safety partnership and anonymous tip-gathering to assist local law enforcement agencies.

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The 10,000 cleared cases represent thousands of investigations in which community tips helped move the pursuit of justice forward, giving answers to families and supporting crime victims.

Program officials said the achievement demonstrates what is possible through community collaboration and reinforces that solving crime is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement.

Chase Robinson, executive director of First Coast Crime Stoppers, said the milestone illustrates the tangible impact of public participation in criminal investigations. “Ten thousand cases. Think about what that actually means,” Robinson said. “It means 10,000 investigations that have reached an important milestone in the pursuit of justice. It means victims who have been heard, families who may finally have answers, and offenders who can be held accountable.”

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“We often talk about the importance of community involvement in public safety, but this is what that involvement looks like when it produces real results. Somewhere behind all these cases is information that made a difference, and someone who was willing to come forward without risking their identity,” Robinson said.

First Coast Crime Stoppers extended recognition to law enforcement agencies, detectives, investigators and officers across Northeast Florida who process and investigate the tips.

While anonymous tips frequently supply crucial information, organization leaders noted that resolving cases requires dedication, persistence and countless hours of investigative work.

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Robinson emphasized that the organization does not view the 10,000-case mark as an endpoint, pointing out that investigators throughout the region continue looking for leads to resolve active investigations.

“There are still families waiting for answers and investigators looking for that one piece of information that will bring a case together. Our commitment is to make sure people always have a safe, anonymous way to help,” Robinson said.

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