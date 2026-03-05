First Coast Crime Stoppers hosts 12th Annual Charity Sporting Clay Shoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers is hosting its 12th Annual Charity Sporting Clay Shoot, taking place on Thursday, April 9 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports.

This events supports the mission of First Coast Crime Stoppers, a Non-Profit 501(c)(3), helping fund rewards for citizens who provide anonymous tips leading to arrests and covering operational expenses.

Chase Robinson with FCCS emphasizes the importance of this event.

“It also allows us to engage in marketing campaigns throughout the six counties in the First Coast area that we represent so we can reach every citizen regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status, that we can put the message that Crime Stoppers is here for them and that we can provide them a way to take control of their community and make it safe for themselves.”

The Sporting Clay Shoot will be hosted at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports, one of North America’s oldest continuously operating gun clubs, open in Jacksonville since 1936. This event will give the community the opportunity to participate and sponsor.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to both participate as a shooter and a foursome or be a sponsor for the event whether it’s in a form of silent auction items, event sponsorships, we have a plethora of different options but it’s a great way for local businesses entities to meet and talk with law enforcement officials from around the area, community leaders, local dignitaries. It’s a great way to link everything together and put a pretty bow on it,” said Robinson.

Attendees will enjoy coffee and doughnuts at check-in, a BBQ lunch, and raffles throughout the day.

WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 2026

TIME: Check-in 9:00am | Shooting: 9:30am | Lunch & Awards: 12:00pm

LOCATION: Jacksonville Clay Target Sports | 12125 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226

For more information on sponsorships and registration, visit here.

