First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces latest event for entrepreneurs

Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FCHCC) announces the dates for the 2025 Hola Emprende Conference and Business Expo, taking place at the Schultz Center next Friday and Saturday.

The conference and expo is a two-day will give local up and coming business owners and established entrepreneurs looking to scale their business an opportunity to connect with and learn from local experts. FCHCC encourages everyone from small business owners, startups, professionals, students, and anyone looking to connect with the local business community to attend.

September 19th will feature conferences and workshops that will focus on what matters most to small and growing businesses. Topics to cover include marketing, legal protections, digital tools, and more.

September 20th is the community business expo, where the public may explore local products, services, and food from over 100 Hispanic-owned businesses. Expected are live demos, miniature workshops, and networking opportunities. This year’s expo will also feature the first Hola Emprende Shark Tank Competition, where entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas for a chance to gain visibility.

“This year marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand the impact of Hola Emprende,”said the President of the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “The conference and expo showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of our community and provide tools, resources, and networking opportunities that help small businesses thrive.”

FCHCC is a leading business organization dedicated to fostering growth, connections, and opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals across Northeast Florida. It uses programs like Hola Emprende, monthly Social Cafecitos, and annual initiatives like Achieving the Dream to help businesses thrive.

Participation in the business expo is free of charge for registered exhibitors and participants. Register with FCHCC here.

