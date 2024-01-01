Local

First-ever back-to-school sales tax holiday for spring semester starts in Florida

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, Florida is offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday for the spring semester.

It comes just before students return from winter break.

The tax holiday runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.

The state also held a back-to-school tax holiday in late July.

Combined, the two holidays are expected to save Floridians more than $160 million in taxes.

The Florida Department of Revenue says during the 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less, are exempt from sales tax.

Find a full list of exempt items here.

What types of items are not exempt?

The 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to:

• Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

• Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of more than $30

• Books that are not otherwise exempt

• Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

• Rentals of any eligible items

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

• Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

