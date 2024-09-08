First National ‘988 Day’ commemorates life-changing helpline for mental health crises & suicide intervention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s now been two years since the official switch of the Suicide Prevention and Mental Crisis Hotline to three simple numbers: 988. Now, Sunday marks the first-ever official “988 Day,” to commemorate the lifesaving hotline’s implementation.

“It is the ease of access now with text, chat, they have American sign language, and the old standard phone call. So people are absolutely utilizing this service,” licensed psychologist Dr. Justin D’Arienzo told Action News Jax Sunday morning.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, calls in Florida and Georgia have gone up 56% on average since 9-8-8 launched.

In July, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration statistics show Florida got more than 16,000 9-8-8 calls, all answered in an average of 31 seconds. Georgia received just over 8,000 calls in July.

Dr. D’Arienzo outlined the difference the 988 helpline makes in preventing those in crisis from finding what he calls “a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

“To stop suicide, it is an impulsive act,” Dr. D’Arienzo explained. “And you have to have resources available right now. And 30 seconds is a perfect time. So somebody is going to respond to that person and save a life”

While the positive impacts of the 988 helpline are already being seen in the sunshine state, Dr. D’Arienzo outlined the work still to be done with mental health in Florida, particularly as it comes to insurance reform.

“There are lots of carve-outs where people don’t have mental health care, [or] it says that they do, but they’re really not a lot of services or the pool of providers is very small.”

The helpline expanded also last year to include services for Spanish speakers, the LGBTQ+ community, and young adults. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by call or text.

For more information, visit the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Service Administration’s website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

