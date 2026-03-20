First Responder Friday honors Deputy Anthony Green of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — First Responder Friday is honoring Deputy Anthony Green of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Green has been with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office since April 2008 and just recently joined the training division.

“He’s very pleasant, he’s also personable, he’s outgoing, he’s asking for constant feedback, and he’s trying to make things better in the agency,” said Lieutenant Jeff Stull of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Green helped set up a basketball game between the sheriff’s office and fire rescue to help raise money for charity. “He’s very community-oriented and wanted to support ‘Shop with a Cop’ so kids could get presents for Christmas,” said Lt. Stull.

Deputy Anthony Green was recently named the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy of the Year.

If you want to spotlight a first responder, you can nominate them for WOKV’s First Responder Friday.

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