First Responder Friday honors Deputy Colt Wade of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — This week, First Responder Friday is honoring Deputy Colt Wade of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Wade has been with the Sheriff’s Office for four and a half years, with most of them in the K-9 Unit. Lieutenant Joshua Lewis says Colt is a helpful man around the station, adding, “he’s always one of the guys that just...is there to get the job done, do anything you ask him to. He’s kind of been like that. I’ve known him since he was a little kid. He’s kind of been like that his whole life.”

Back in January, Wade responded to a call about an unresponsive 1-year-old. Upon arriving, Deputy Wade started resuscitating the child, and after 6 minutes, the baby’s pulse came back. Once paramedics arrived, they were able to administer Narcan to the 1-year-old.

It was due to his life-saving effort that Deputy Wade received the Florida’s Finest Award from Senator Ashley Moody.

Senator Moody says, “The quick and heroic action of Putnam County Deputy Colt Wade saved the life of an innocent child. Deputy Wade is the embodiment of courage, compassion, and commitment, an example of unwavering dedication to the mission and safety of our communities, and undoubtedly one of Florida’s Finest. It was my honor to recognize his life-saving action.”

“It just gives me chills,” says a proud Lt. Lewis when hearing Moody’s comments on Deputy Wade.

