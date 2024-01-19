Local

First Responder Friday honors Dr. Tammy Daniel of Baptist Health

This week, First Responder Friday honors Dr. Tammy Daniel of Baptist Health.

Dr. Daniel is the Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Baptist Health who has been with the health system since 2007. Recently, she was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s nursing leaders to know, saying she, “ensures that nursing contributes to the overall financial health of the organization.”

“She is a clinically astute leader who has this great depth of understanding around health care practices. She’s also business savvy and she’s able to adapt and navigate to a lot of the financial challenges we have as an industry,” says Matthew Zuino, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health. He adds that Dr. Daniel is one of the most genuinely positive people he’s worked with.

