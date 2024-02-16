Local

First Responder Friday honors Officer Ethan Holden of JSO

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

First Responder Friday honors Corrections Officer Ethan Holden of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

This week, First Responder Friday honors Corrections Officer Ethan Holden of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Holden has been with JSO since 2016 and works in the Intelligence Unit at the Duval County Jail. Recently, Holden was awarded JSO’s Corrections Officer of the Year. Lieutenant Kristofer Pike calls Holden, “One of a kind” adding he earned the award by developing great investigation skills.

“By putting his investigative skills into his daily routine, he’s been able to not only prevent narcotics from entering the facility, the information he’s gathered has led to multiple felony add-on charges on inmates already incarcerated and also, multiple felony arrests on civilians who were directly involved in these cases,” says Lieutenant Pike. Pike says he’s constantly getting positive feedback from detective units inside and outside the agency about the great help Officer Holden has provided through his investigative skills.

If you know a first responder who deserves recognition, such as someone who is an officer, firefighter, doctor, nurse, or EMT, head over to our First Responder Friday page.

