First Responder Friday honors Officer Nicholas Rulon of GCSPD

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — This week, First Responder Friday honors Officer Nicholas Rulon of the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Officer Rulon started in law enforcement in 2013 and has been with GCSPD since 2017. Officer Josh Lee says Rulon is a great guy who gets along with everybody. “He’s that guy who always has a smile on his face, or at least easy to put a smile on his face. Just a great attitude and friendly guy,” says Officer Lee. Lee adds that Officer Rulon is someone who you’ll always see at community events.

According to Lee, Officer Rulon’s sergeant is putting Rulon in for two life-saving awards. “One of those incidents dealt with an elderly citizen that he performed CPR on, and was able to resuscitate and have that person transported to the hospital,” explained Lee.

If you'd like to nominate a first responder who deserves recognition, police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, or EMTs, head over to our First Responder Friday page.





