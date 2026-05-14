FL House to consider disciplinary action against Jacksonville Democrat after redistricting protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has confirmed State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) will be the subject of a hearing on “member floor conduct” called by the Florida House Rules & Ethics Committee on Thursday.

Nixon has become known for putting up a loud fight during redistricting votes.

She participated in a sit-in on the House floor when new maps were approved in 2022.

But it was her latest protest, in which she pulled out a bullhorn and began shouting during the redistricting vote last month, that appears to have landed her in hot water.

Nixon’s protest resulted in two Democratic members accidentally voting yes on the maps drawn by Republicans.

State Representative Yvette Benarroch (R-Naples) even sought medical attention following the incident and claimed she suffered “possible damage” to her ear.

At the time, Nixon told us she stood by her demonstration.

“It was really important for me to disrupt the vote as it relates to these unconstitutional and illegal maps because it was just that. They were unconstitutional and illegal,” said Nixon during an interview with Action News Jax on April 30th.

Now, a meeting of the House Rules and Ethics Committee has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The subject: Consideration of member floor conduct under House Rule 15.2(b).

House rules require members to perform in a manner that promotes “public confidence” and a “professional environment”.

Member conduct that “causes a material disruption of official legislative business” is grounds for discipline.

JU political science professor Dr. Matthew Corrigan told Action News Jax that punishments could range from suspension, public censure, being stripped of committee assignments, or even removed from office.

Nixon, who is set to leave office later this year as she runs for US Senate, declined an interview Wednesday, telling us she hadn’t heard anything from House leadership and did not want to weigh in until she knows what exactly is happening.

Action News Jax reached out to the House Speaker’s Office and State Representative Sam Garrison (R-Fleming Island), who chairs the Rules and Ethics Committee, for more information about what to expect during Thursday’s meeting.

We are still waiting to hear back.

Nixon plans to attend the meeting and has scheduled a press conference that will be held immediately after the meeting concludes.

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