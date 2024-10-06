Flemming Island man found guilty of felony charges in Jan. 6 attempted insurrection

WASHINGTON — A Florida man has been found guilty of multiple charges, including felony destruction of government property, for his involvement in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Marcus Smith, 47, of Fleming Island, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury in the District of Columbia for his actions during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Smith was convicted of a felony charge for destroying government property and six misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted area, and parading in a Capitol building. His sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2025, with U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich presiding.

Court evidence showed that Smith traveled to Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021, with three others to “have [his] voice heard” during the joint session of Congress certifying the 2020 election results. The next day, he joined the mob that stormed the Capitol, breaching security and entering the building through the Parliamentarian Door. Smith then participated in breaking down a door to Room S-131, causing $21,000 in damage to a historic door dating back to the 1850s.

Smith exited the Capitol after police officers cleared rioters from the building. He was later arrested by the FBI in Fleming Island on January 26, 2024.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, with support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The investigation was led by the FBI’s Jacksonville and Washington Field Offices, with assistance from the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Since the January 6 2021 attempted insurrection, more than 1,500 individuals have been charged in connection with the attack, including over 560 facing charges for assaulting law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact the FBI.

