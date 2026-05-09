Flipped semi-truck blocks left lane of I-95 South before Church Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overturned semi-truck is blocking the left lane of I-95 southbound before Church Street on Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash was called in just after 12 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that it did not transport any patients from the crash.

JFRD said its presence at the scene was in response to a fuel leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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