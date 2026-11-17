JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Most of Florida has been de-Flocked after an Florida Department of Transportation order to remove automatic license plate reader cameras from state highway rights-of-way this summer.

Now, Action News Jax is hearing directly from Flock Safety about how the company is working to build trust in hopes of making a return.

“We welcome conversations with lawmakers at every level to put safeguards around this much-needed technology,” Jalen Johnson, government relations manager at Flock Safety, said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recently landed a $70 million federal grant for law enforcement technology. The grant includes funding for license plate readers, like Flock cameras.

Law enforcement officials say the technology has helped solve hundreds of criminal cases. But civil rights groups have raised concerns about the collection of data on people who have done nothing wrong.

Law enforcement leaders, including Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, have said they want to bring the cameras back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For the first time, Action News Jax spoke with Johnson, a senior Flock Technologies executive, about the growing debate over privacy and public safety.

Johnson said he understands why people have concerns about the technology.

“It’s a legitimate question and people have every right to be concerned and to raise those questions,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he previously worked as a deputy sheriff for about two years before joining Flock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the company does not oppose legislation establishing boundaries for how the technology can be used.

“And I also want to be very clear that we at Flock support bipartisan legislation, putting thoughtful guardrails around this tool because, again, we know that the product works,” Johnson said.

Action News Jax also reached out to Flock Locations, an independent project that tracks license plate reader cameras nationwide and raises privacy concerns about their use.

The group supports statewide safeguards, including shorter data retention periods, restricted access, limits on information sharing and logs showing who searched databases and why.

RELATED: St. Johns County commissioners vote to remove Flock cameras from county right-of-ways

Johnson also discussed transparency portals that allow residents to see how their local police department uses license plate readers.

“So the transparency portals, when activated by your local agency, it’s a public-facing portal that gives residents visibility into how their local agency is using Flocks, license plate readers,” Johnson said.

However, those portals are not automatic. Individual law enforcement agencies must choose to make that information public.

Unlike red-light, school bus, and toll cameras, Flock cameras do not automatically issue traffic tickets. Instead, they capture license plate information and document where vehicles have been.

RELATED: JSO brings receipts in second Facebook post defending Flock cameras that ‘save lives’

Action News Jax also asked Waters whether he would support legislation allowing the cameras to return.

“Yes, if legislation were filed, of course. As long as it’s not invasive, of course. We want to make sure it’s used properly. I do hope the legislators take it up and they address the issue. But we’ll have to wait and see,” Waters said.

JSO has also made the case for expanding the technology.

In a federal grant application, the agency describes license plate readers and connected camera networks as key investigative tools.

RELATED: Flock debate draws big crowd during first discussion in Jacksonville City Hall

Action News Jax asked Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about plans to expand license plate readers using resources from the $70 million federal grant awarded to JSO.

Blanche was in Jacksonville for the grant announcement.

Asked whether he supports bringing Flock cameras back, Blanche said he does.

“Yes. As every single citizen in this country should. If you’ve ever been a victim of a crime, and somebody committed the crime and drove away, I promise you, you would love for any other law enforcement officer to say, ‘You’re in luck. We have a license plate reader and we found that vehicle.’ So there’s a lot of misinformation out there about Flock,” Blanche said.

RELATED: Fla. lawmakers agree on need for state legislation on Flock cameras but have differing views on when

Johnson also argued the technology can make policing more objective.

“This technology, coming from where I come from and being a person of color, it takes the bias out of policing in my opinion,” Johnson said.

Flock Locations declined an on-camera interview but provided Action News Jax with a written statement outlining its position on license plate reader technology and the safeguards it believes should be in place.

Full statement from Flock Locations

“Thanks for sending your questions. Our view is that any use of license plate readers needs enforceable limits, not just promises from agencies or vendors.

A balance has to distinguish targeted investigations from building a searchable history of everyone’s movements. Legislation should define permitted uses, require a documented reason for each search, and prohibit personal or other unauthorized searches. We would support statewide minimum safeguards: short retention periods, deletion unless records are needed for a specific investigation, restricted access, limits on sharing, and logs that show who searched and why. Agencies should not be able to avoid those limits by accessing another agency’s database. Oversight should be independent of the agencies operating the cameras. Regular audits and public reports should cover searches, sharing, misuse and corrective action without exposing individual drivers or active investigations. A designated state oversight body should be able to investigate complaints and suspend access for violations. FDOT’s August 31 memo revoked permits for cameras on State Highway System rights-of-way and stopped future approvals. Section 316.0777 puts those installations at FDOT’s discretion. Reinstallation would require a change to that policy or the governing law, not simply an agency deciding to put a camera back. We would want enforceable privacy safeguards in place before any return. The permit decision should not be described as a ban on every ALPR camera in Florida.

“People should be able to find out where cameras are, who operates them and what rules govern their use. Public transparency is a starting point, not a substitute for limits on surveillance.

“Best,

Johnson

Flock Locations

press@flocklocations.com

https://flocklocations.com"

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.