Florida activates price gouging hotline ahead of a possible severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s price gouging hotline following the state of emergency declaration issued on Monday.

This comes as officials track the potential impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

During a storm-related state of emergency, Florida law prohibits excessive price increases on essential items, including food, gasoline, lumber, and water.

“To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities,” Moody said. “As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm prep, monitor weather reports, and follow the guidance of local authorities.”

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

