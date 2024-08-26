Florida among states grappling with lead in school drinking water, EPA allocates $26 million to issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is one of several states raising alarms over lead contamination in school drinking water, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to respond with $26 million in new funding to combat the issue. The grant will be distributed across 55 states and territories, including the District of Columbia, to reduce lead exposure in places where children learn and play.

Researchers from Environment America advocate using the funds to replace outdated water fountains in schools with safer, modern alternatives. A recent study revealed concerning results: no state earned an “A” for school water quality, and over half, including Florida, failed to meet acceptable standards.

Experts spoke with our sister station WFTV, emphasizing that there is no safe level of lead exposure, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue. “I think every parent wants to make sure that their kids have safe drinking water every day,” said John Rumpler of Environment America. “Wherever they go to learn and play. That’s just a basic expectation we have for our schools and childcare systems.”

In addition to school efforts, experts advise parents to take precautions at home by installing certified lead-removing water filtration systems to ensure safe drinking water for their families.

In children, lead can severely harm mental and physical development, slowing down learning, and irreversibly damaging the brain. In adults, lead can cause increased blood pressure, heart disease, decreased kidney function, and cancer. The American Academy of Pediatrics says lead in schools’ drinking water should not exceed 1 part per billion.

