Florida’s attorney general issues subpoenas to gaming platform Roblox

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is issuing criminal subpoenas to the popular gaming platform Roblox.

In a post on social media, Uthmeier says, “Roblox profited off out kids while exposing them to the most dangerous of harms. They enabled our kids to be abused.”

In a statement, Uthmeier says, "Platforms like Roblox have become breeding grounds for predators to gain access to our kids.” The state attorney general adds, “We will stop at nothing in the fight to protect Florida’s children, and companies that expose them to harm will be held accountable.”

We are issuing criminal subpoenas to Roblox, which has become a breeding ground for predators to gain access to our kids. pic.twitter.com/vcyTVnkrxU — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 20, 2025

Uthmeier says the subpoenas will enable prosecutors to gain more information about the criminal activity that takes places on the platform, the evidence on the predators on the platforms and the victims that are being abused.

Back in August, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against the popular online gaming platform, alleging it failed to apply effective safety measures to protect children from adult users.

According to WFTV‘s Angel Green, a Brevard County family filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Roblox Corporation and Meta Platforms, Inc, saying the companies are responsible for creating an environment that enables predators to exploit children. The lawsuit says the victim was coerced into sending explicit images for the in-game currency called Robux.

“At the end of the day, we will stop at nothing to fight to protect our kids, and companies that act carelessly and expose them to harm will be held accountable,” says Uthmeier.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group