Florida could see highest gas prices during Memorial Day Weekend in state history, gas expert says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new GasBuddy report released Wednesday shows that fewer people will be hitting the roads this summer due to higher gas prices.

“I plan on a trip for June but not for Memorial Weekend,” said Zyon Barrett.

What would normally be a travel weekend for Barrett will instead be a weekend spent at home, due to the price of gas.

“The price is too god high right now,” Barrett said.

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GasBuddy released its 2026 Summer Travel Survey results. It found that:

56% plan to drive 2+ hours this summer, down from 69% last year

Cost is the top travel consideration for drivers

67% say gas prices directly impact driving plans

All in all, as gas prices now are $1.54 higher in Jacksonville than a year ago,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy. “It is starting to impact Americans’ appetite to hit the road.”

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De Haan said that the price at the pump is all dependent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The longer the Strait remains closed this summer, the higher prices could go and they could reach $5 a gallon across Florida,” De Haan said.

De Haan says that despite the high gas prices, he expects the nation’s roads to stay busy. But not as busy as in past years.

“Over the course of the summer, the higher prices remain, the fewer Americans are planning to hit the road,” De Haan said.

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De Haan notes that oil prices are starting to drop today due to President Trump saying the negotiations with Iran are in “the final stages.”

We may see some relief at the pump this weekend; however, unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, De Haan says that relief won’t last long.

You can see GasBuddy’s 2026 Summer Travel Survey results by clicking the link below:

GasBuddy Forecasts Most Expensive Summer at the Pump in Years Amid Strait Closure

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